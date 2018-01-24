Honestly Fit
‘All Natural’: Mark Wahlberg Denies Ever Using Steroids To Get His Muscular Physique!
Actor Josh Duhamel & WWE’s Romain Reigns have also been similarly accused.
For nearly thirty years, Mark Wahlberg has been known for having one of the fittest bodies in Hollywood—but did he do it the all natural way? In a new interview, he denies ever using steroids to get his beefy build, and he’s not the only well-known entertainer as of late who’s been accused of “juicing.” Click through for all the details.
