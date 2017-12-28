Good Vibrations
Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs Of Steel In These Hot Beach Pics With His Wife Rhea
The 46-year-old actor has still got it.
It’s been 25 years since Mark Wahlberg flaunted his amazing abs in a Calvin Klein ad. And clearly more than two decades later, he has maintained the body that put him on the map — as proven in these hot new pics from his and his wife Rhea Durham’s sexy Barbados beach vacation. Click through to see them all!
