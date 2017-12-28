COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Good Vibrations

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs Of Steel In These Hot Beach Pics With His Wife Rhea

December 28, 2017 13:23PM

The 46-year-old actor has still got it.

It’s been 25 years since Mark Wahlberg flaunted his amazing abs in a Calvin Klein ad. And clearly more than two decades later, he has maintained the body that put him on the map — as proven in these hot new pics from his and his wife Rhea Durham’s sexy Barbados beach vacation. Click through to see them all!

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs Of Steel In These Hot Beach Pics With His Wife Rhea

Back to intro
1/6
After spending the holidays living it up on a yacht with his family in Barbados last December, the actor and his wife returned to the Caribbean island for more fun in the sun.
And the 46-year-old proved that not much has changed in a year as he showed off his abs of steel.
The couple, who’ve been married now for seven years, have kept their romance hot even after four kids (daughters Ella, 14, and Grace, 7, and sons Brendan, 9, and Michael, 11).
They were clearly having a ball as the former fashion model set up camp on the beach and later joined her hubby as they splashed around in the water.
The All the Money in the World star recently showed off his health and fitness regimen on Instagram, which apparently includes cookies!
What do you think about these new pics of Mark and Rhea in Barbados? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING