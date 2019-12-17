Photo credit: Amazon Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brian was best known recently for his work on the Emmy Award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Jackie, the M.C. at the Gaslight comedy club. After his passing, the cast of the Amazon series paid tribute to the native New Yorker. Rachel Brosnahan, who portrays the titular role, wrote that “He was hilarious and talented and kind,” on Instagram. “Our family of weirds won’t be the same without him.”