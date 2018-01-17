'Full House' Family
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Are ‘Bombarding’ John Stamos With Baby Gifts!
The twins' former co-star is expecting his first child with fiancée Caitlin McHugh.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are already spoiling John Stamos’ first child, even though the baby hasn’t even been born yet! According to an insider, the twins are so excited for John and his pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh that they’ve been “bombarding” them with baby gifts!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!