A rep for the actor confirmed to PageSix that he passed last week on December 14th.

The reason for his passing was due to multiple myeloma, a specific bone marrow cancer.

He was originally diagnosed back in 2010, but his health had taken a turn for the worse as of recent.

Matt opened up about his father's difficult health problems last year in an interview with Extra, saying "It's been a slow unfolding; my dad's sick, so that's been a process we're going through. We'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there."

Over the course of the past couple of years, Matt has been active in raising funds and awareness for cancer, having attended several benefits at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston and hosting his own in Los Angeles.