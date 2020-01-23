trending in REALITY TV
- 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Wants Her Own Spinoff Amid Retirement Rumors
- Meet The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Cast!
- Chelsea Houska Goes Makeup-Free On Instagram & Fans Are Obsessed
- Cory's Girlfriend Taylor Claims They 'Will Be Vaccinating The Baby'
- NeNe Leakes Slams Wendy Williams For Leaking 'Private' 'RHOA' Exit News
Meghan King Edmonds may be coming back to the small screen! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum might be coming back to the Bravo series.
View this post on Instagram
The luck of the Irish was on our side on tonight's new #RHOC! 9/8c @bravotv
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
I’ve really been loving my #310shake and so have the twins! 👶🏼👶🏼 @310nutrition has been so great because it’s helped provide all of the protein that my babies and I need and it’s safe during pregnancy (just make sure you always check with your doctor first)! Y’all can also use code “310product” for FREE shipping on your next order! #cleaneating #fit #33weekspregnant #ad
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy double digits (10!) to my beautiful, spunky, charismatic daughter from another mama who has been adding fireworks to my life since she was 4! I love you! You’re the best big sister ever! (And little sister, too!) 😘💕 #SuttonEdmonds
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s 6am, do you know where your kids are? Mine are on me. Literally. Jimmy is in Florida so mornings are extra fun for mama! Aspen hasn’t taken a paci since she was the twins’ age, Hayes is getting payback from Hart (see previous post), I’m naked under this robe (I managed a shower prior to the morning feed) and Aspen is “helping” Hart get ready by brushing his luscious locks. Find out what other things we’re up to on the blog and what are my go-to items for my kids these days. #linkinbio #momblogger #momtips
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
Ah, those beautiful first days of new mommyhood. So much joy (and hormones, and questions, and hours spent awake!). Even now they are one, I’m still learning new things every day. The @peanut app has really helped me connect with other moms who think like me. Now my life has changed, I can connect with moms of multiples, moms with kids who have special needs, and moms who just need to laugh over a glass of wine. You can ask questions and get advice about almost anything! If you’re a mom or mom-to-be, give this app a try. It’s a safe space to connect with mamas to answer that weird question you have (that’s really not that weird btw 😉) #peanutapp #sponsored.
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
“Eat a burger.” That’s what they say. I’ll be real with you: I’m too thin. But please, I deserve some grace. I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else. Much more on this (why I’ve actually lost so much weight, how I feel about it, and what I’m doing about it) #ontheblog #linkinbio #tooskinny #skinnyshaming #stressnoneating
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
Monochrome on the outside, rainbow color explosion on the inside 🌈 2020 is our year! Raise your vibe and let your light shine 💫 countdown is ON ... set your intentions NOW! I need some more good ones... help me out!
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Meghan King Edmonds
Sound off in the comments below!