The bride-to-be is celebrating her hen party at an unknown five-star resort, according to Daily Mail.

However, despite the exciting day for the bride, she will be missing two very important people!

According to The Sun, Meghan's mother, Doria Radlan, won't be attending.

Kate Middleton, her future sister-in-law, won't be attending as well since she her due date for baby number three is approaching.

With the May 19th wedding date quickly approaching, Meghan deserves all the pampering leading up to the big day!