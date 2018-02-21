REALITY TV
Stressing Out

Stir Crazy: Metta World Peace Reveals He Had A Panic Attack In The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House!

February 21, 2018 9:51AM

He volunteered to be evicted on Monday night’s episode.

Being stuck inside the Big Brother house can cause a great deal of stress on anyone, as you are shut off from the outside world for a long period of time. Metta World Peace, who competed on the celebrity edition of Big Brother, just revealed that the anxiety of the show got to him in a big way as he experienced a major panic attack during his time inside the house. Click through for all the details. 

Stir Crazy: Metta World Peace Reveals He Had A Panic Attack In The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House!

Former NBA superstar Metta (birth name Ron Artest) was one of eleven stars chosen to compete on the first edition of Celebrity Big Brother in the United States this year. 
With only six days left in the game on Monday, he volunteered to go on the nomination block after Ross Matthews won the veto and took himself off. He then told his fellow houseguests to evict him over former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and fellow nominee Brandi Glanville, and he got his wish, being evicted by a vote of 5-0. 
After his eviction on Monday night, he spoke with People Magazine about his experience, where he discussed missing his family the most while stuck inside the BB house. "I missed my wife and my kids. That was the main thing,” he revealed. "I wasn’t prepared for that part of the game. If they have the all-stars maybe, hopefully they’ll have me back. I would love to do it again. It was fun.”
There was also some chatter from the other houseguests that Metta pressed an “emergency button” to leave early. "I panicked a little bit. I had a panic attack because I was missing my family and I was claustrophobic. You know, you had no phone and you have your family and so I didn’t think I could handle it. A couple of times throughout the show, I had to call the producers and just let them know I was struggling.”
Luckily, he had his fellow houseguests to help console him in his time of need. "But then my housemates helped me out a lot. Marissa [Jaret Winokur] really helped me out, Omarosa Manigault Newman helped me and everybody really helped me out. It was tough, it was tough for me. I wasn’t prepared for that,” he revealed.
Now that he’s out of the house and a jury member who will help determine the winner, who is he hoping takes it all in the finale on Sunday night? "It’s hard to say. I think James [Maslow] might pull it out. In the game, nobody knows what the competition is going to be. It’s not as easy just because you’re a man and you’re in physical shape or you’re fast. The game is bigger than that so it can be anybody’s game.”
Who do you hope wins Celebrity Big Brother on Sunday night: Brandi, Melissa, Omarosa, James, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutierrez, or Ross Matthews? Sound off in the comments! 

