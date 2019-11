Photo credit: AP/Shutterstock

However, some fans sided with the former Washington Wizard star. “I disagree with Michael Jordan about Steph Curry not being a hall of famer,” one fan wrote. “However, this idea that Steph Curry is one of the 10 best players of all time is so stupid that I hate everyone that thinks that.” Another added that they agreed with MJ. “He can’t do nothing but shoot!” they chimed in.