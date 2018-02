Ta-da! Acclaimed artist Amy Sherald, with the help of Michelle, as she unveiled the gorgeous portrait of the First Lady gracefully seated while resting her chin on her propped hand. She also donned a beautiful print dress.

Michelle was clearly taken by the photo, as she was seen nodding her head in approval. Amy, who became the first woman to win the National Portrait Gallery Outwin Boochever Portrait competition, was honored by the opportunity, calling Michelle “an archetype that a lot of women can relate to — no matter shape, size, race or color. We see our best selves in her.”

The 44-year-old took to her Instagram recently to celebrate her recent accomplishments, writing, “I still remember the days when I prayed for what I have now. In love with every breath and thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.”

Barack’s portrait was also breathtaking. Celebrated artist Kehinde Wiley took on the massive feat to capture the former president and was clearly up for the challenge.

Though Barack called the process of sitting in one position “torturous,” he jokingly revealed that he tried to influence his look in the painting: “I tried to negotiate less gray hair, smaller ears.”