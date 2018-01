The three have been enjoying a nice getaway on Harbour Island in the Bahamas since the New Year, and Michelle seemed to be in a bright mood with her yellow top.

Andrew dressed casually in cargo shorts and a navy shirt. Michelle's daughter with Heath Ledger also dressed casually for the outing in black shorts and a grey top.

While her left hand was out of view, Michelle sparked engagement after wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring on that finger during the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Reports of Michelle and Andrews, who is a finance consultant, first surfaced last July, after the two were seen in Italy, holding hands and kissing.

Her ex, Heath, tragically passed away after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs three months after their breakup in 2008.