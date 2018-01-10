'Time's Up!'
Jessica Chastain Slams Michelle Williams & Mark Wahlberg’s Alleged $1.5M Pay Gap
The actress reportedly made 1% of his 'All the Money in the World' reshoot salary.
Jessica Chastain is calling out the film All the Money in the World over reports that the female star of the film, Michelle Williams, was paid less than 1% of her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg’s, salary for reshoots of the film. According to USA Today, Michelle agreed to work for next to nothing to reshoot scenes when Kevin Spacey was removed from the film over sexual misconduct allegations and replaced with Christopher Plummer. Meanwhile, Mark and his team allegedly negotiated a $1.5 million paycheck for the weeklong shoot, while Michelle was reportedly left in the dark about her male co-star’s salary!
