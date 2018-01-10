NEWS
'Time's Up!'

Jessica Chastain Slams Michelle Williams & Mark Wahlberg’s Alleged $1.5M Pay Gap

January 10, 2018

The actress reportedly made 1% of his 'All the Money in the World' reshoot salary.

by

Jessica Chastain is calling out the film All the Money in the World over reports that the female star of the film, Michelle Williams, was paid less than 1% of her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg’s, salary for reshoots of the film. According to USA Today, Michelle agreed to work for next to nothing to reshoot scenes when Kevin Spacey was removed from the film over sexual misconduct allegations and replaced with Christopher Plummer. Meanwhile, Mark and his team allegedly negotiated a $1.5 million paycheck for the weeklong shoot, while Michelle was reportedly left in the dark about her male co-star’s salary!

Jessica Chastain Slams Michelle Williams & Mark Wahlberg’s Alleged $1.5M Pay Gap

“On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot,” writer Melissa Silverstein tweeted. “Did they think this wouldn’t come out? Unacceptable. #TimesUp.”
Jessica retweeted Melissa’s tweet, adding, “I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film.”
Jessica didn’t stop there. When USA Today editor Andrea Mandell tweeted her article reporting the pay gap, Jessica retweeted it and wrote, “Please go see Michelle's performance in All the Money in the World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar's salary.”
In December, All the Money in the World director Ridley Scott told USA Today that the cast of the film did reshoots over Thanksgiving break “for nothing.” However, the paper claims that three people “familiar with the situation” said Mark’s team negotiated a $1.5 million salary for the reshoots, and Michelle was not told.
The actress ended up being paid less than $1,000 in total for the reshoots, USA Today reported, equaling $80 a day and less than 1% of her co-star’s pay. Michelle previously told USA Today that she was happy to work for nothing “because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort” to quickly reshoot the film before its December release date.
