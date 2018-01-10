Jessica Chastain Slams Michelle Williams & Mark Wahlberg’s Alleged $1.5M Pay Gap

“On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot,” writer Melissa Silverstein tweeted. “Did they think this wouldn’t come out? Unacceptable. #TimesUp.”

Jessica retweeted Melissa’s tweet, adding, “I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film.”

Jessica didn’t stop there. When USA Today editor Andrea Mandell tweeted her article reporting the pay gap, Jessica retweeted it and wrote, “Please go see Michelle's performance in All the Money in the World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar's salary.”

In December, All the Money in the World director Ridley Scott told USA Today that the cast of the film did reshoots over Thanksgiving break “for nothing.” However, the paper claims that three people “familiar with the situation” said Mark’s team negotiated a $1.5 million salary for the reshoots, and Michelle was not told.

The actress ended up being paid less than $1,000 in total for the reshoots, USA Today reported, equaling $80 a day and less than 1% of her co-star’s pay. Michelle previously told USA Today that she was happy to work for nothing “because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort” to quickly reshoot the film before its December release date.