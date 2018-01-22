NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Mighty Ducks TV Show PP View Gallery
Quack! Quack! Quack!

There Might Be A ‘Mighty Ducks’ TV Show & Suddenly Monday Isn’t So Bad

January 22, 2018 16:27PM

The film’s original screenwriter and producer are behind the project.

‘90s kids, you may want to take a seat, because you’re about to get the news of your dreams. The hit 1992 film The Mighty Ducks has a TV series in the works, and it’s being developed by the films’ original screenwriter and producer. Click through for more details on The Mighty Ducks TV show!

There Might Be A ‘Mighty Ducks’ TV Show & Suddenly Monday Isn’t So Bad

Back to intro
1/6
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Signature Studios is in the early stages of creating a series based on The Mighty Ducks, which, as every ‘90s kids knows, had two sequels: 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks.
A source told the mag that the head of ABC Signature, Tracy Underwood, pushed the project forward after the film franchise’s original screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner pitched the idea.
The source noted that the series is still in its “early stages” and won’t necessarily be on traditional broadcast or cable TV. Instead, it could be featured on streaming platforms, especially as Disney sets up its upcoming SVOD service, which will feature the Marvel and Stars Wars films, as well as other original scripted TV shows.
Emilio Estevez starred in the original film as Gordon Bombay, a Minneapolis lawyer assigned to be the coach of a pee-wee hockey team as community service following a drunk driving arrest. A young Joshua Jackson co-starred as one of the team’s players.
While neither actor is attached to the series yet, ABC hopes having the original writer and producer on board could help make the show a success. The original film made $50.7 million, earning back its $10 million budget five times over.
Would you watch a Mighty Ducks TV series? Do you think it’s a good idea? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS