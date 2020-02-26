Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson took their relationship to the next level by getting couple’s haircuts. The “Slide Away” songstress debuted their new ‘dos, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Sally Hershberger, on February 25.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson took their relationship to the next level by getting couple’s haircuts. The “Slide Away” songstress debuted their new ‘dos, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Sally Hershberger, on February 25.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!