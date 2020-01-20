Miley Cyrus is honoring her famous godmother in the funniest way. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 27, paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday with a series of throwback videos in which she impersonated the Country star.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Miley Cyrus is honoring her famous godmother in the funniest way. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 27, paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday with a series of throwback videos in which she impersonated the Country star.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!