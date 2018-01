“There’s no word on if she’s actually pregnant yet, but she wants to be," an insider revealed to OK!, "and they’re having a great time putting together a nursery for their new Nashville dream home.”

“They’ve already narrowed down which crib they want," the source continued. "Miley loves the idea of kitting it out with great vintage pieces and is trawling Pinterest for inspiration.”

There's also been reports that the two recently secretly married

Now, they're making room for one more!