Most recently, fans caught Millie “liking” a tweet of Jacob’s that read, “Just another day w you on my mind.”

The actress then shared an Instagram photo series of her cuddling a teddy bear Jacob gave to her.

“Thanks for the bear ❤️,” she captioned the oh-so-cute pic. Jacob then responded, by commenting on the photo, “[Of] course,” with a matching heart emoji. (Oh, to be young and in love.)

Fans have been speculating that they were more than friends as they were spotted on vacation together on New Year's Eve. The teenage couple brought in the New Year together, along with Millie’s family, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Despite trying to keep a low profile, the couple’s outing was caught and shared on social media by fans.