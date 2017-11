Proud to announce that @koraorganics is now available in China! We’ve officially launched our TMall and WeChat online stores (see link in bio) 🇨🇳🤗❤️ Orders are still fulfilled from Australia and with cross border ecommerce via Australian businesses, animal testing is not required. KORA Organics is tested on ME, NOT on animals!🙏🏻

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Nov 10, 2017 at 4:35pm PST