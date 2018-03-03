COUPLES
Single Again? Miranda Lambert Makes A Devastating Confession About 'Heartbreak' Amid Split Rumors With Anderson East

March 3, 2018 11:28AM

'I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs,' she said.

Looks like Miranda Lambert is using her heartbreak as inspiration! The country single hinted that she has split with her longtime boyfriend, Anderson East, during her latest performance.

Single Again? Miranda Lambert Makes A Devastating Confession About 'Heartbreak' Amid Split Rumors With Anderson East

As rumors swirl that the 34-year-old split with her boyfriend, her latest performance added to the speculation on March 1st.
According to Knox News, the singer said during her performance, “I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert told the audience before launching into her hit “Tin Man.”
Adding, “I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite.”
She continued, “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”
Fans have been speculating that the two singers split since they have not been featured on each other's social media in weeks and, Anderson doesn't follow Miranda on Instagram. However, she still follows him.
