“I’ve always been someone that has had an affinity towards edgy things, towards kind of a dark side. Romeo, to Queen of the Damned, to The Matrix, they all kind of represent that for me. It’s very edgy, it’s unique and it’s a little bit dark," Aaliyah said in the touching behind-the-scenes clip. "I like that in my music as well so I felt in taking a step to another genre that I wanted to do something that people could understand and flow with me. They know me that way in music so I feel this was the best way to do it in film as well.”