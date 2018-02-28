Weighing In
'Duck Dynasty' Star Missy Robertson Shares Her Thoughts On Guns In Wake Of Parkland Shooting
‘It's the norm in the south!’ she exclaims.
One of the most hotly debated topics has been gun control, primarily due to the devastating shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida where a former student took the lives of seventeen people. Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson weighed in regarding her thoughts on this issue, and she revealed that having a gun is the norm in the south and that the shooter in question was far too young to obtain such a destructive weapon. Click through for all the details.
