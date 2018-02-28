'Duck Dynasty' Star Missy Robertson Shares Her Thoughts On Guns In Wake Of Parkland Shooting

People Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke to She sat down exclusively withhostsandto discuss her views given that her family has a background in hunting culture.

“From your perspective, from a hunting culture, and hearing the debate at where it is today, what do you make of all of this?”, Jeremy asked. “Well, in the south, in Louisiana, there are guns everywhere,” Missy began.

“It’s the norm, and it's not freaky to us to even have them. They are there all the time,” she confessed. “We teach a lot about safety. It's not just something that’s flippant; where our perspective comes from is that it's the heart of the person.”

She goes on to discuss the battle between good and bad when it comes to each gun owner. "That person: his heart is either good or bad, and they’re going to follow their heart. I pray for people’s hearts to change, because if they don’t they are going to find a way to hurt people.”

Missy continues with the discussion surrounding the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who was the owner of an AR-15 at age 19. "You know, those are easy means, and they can get to them I do believe. I am a conservative and I know all this is very controversial but if it's easy for an 18-year-old to get that type of a gun, that’s way too easy. You know, if they can’t even drink legally until they are 21, they shouldn’t be using that kind of a weapon at all.”