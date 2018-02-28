NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Weighing In

'Duck Dynasty' Star Missy Robertson Shares Her Thoughts On Guns In Wake Of Parkland Shooting

February 28, 2018 13:15PM

‘It's the norm in the south!’ she exclaims.

One of the most hotly debated topics has been gun control, primarily due to the devastating shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida where a former student took the lives of seventeen people. Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson weighed in regarding her thoughts on this issue, and she revealed that having a gun is the norm in the south and that the shooter in question was far too young to obtain such a destructive weapon. Click through for all the details. 

'Duck Dynasty' Star Missy Robertson Shares Her Thoughts On Guns In Wake Of Parkland Shooting

Back to intro
1/6
She sat down exclusively with People Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke to discuss her views given that her family has a background in hunting culture.
“From your perspective, from a hunting culture, and hearing the debate at where it is today, what do you make of all of this?”, Jeremy asked. “Well, in the south, in Louisiana, there are guns everywhere,” Missy began.
“It’s the norm, and it's not freaky to us to even have them. They are there all the time,” she confessed. “We teach a lot about safety. It's not just something that’s flippant; where our perspective comes from is that it's the heart of the person.”
She goes on to discuss the battle between good and bad when it comes to each gun owner. "That person: his heart is either good or bad, and they’re going to follow their heart. I pray for people’s hearts to change, because if they don’t they are going to find a way to hurt people.” 
Missy continues with the discussion surrounding the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who was the owner of an AR-15 at age 19. "You know, those are easy means, and they can get to them I do believe.  I am a conservative and I know all this is very controversial but if it's easy for an 18-year-old to get that type of a gun, that’s way too easy. You know, if they can’t even drink legally until they are 21, they shouldn’t be using that kind of a weapon at all.”
Do you agree with Missy on her views regarding gun control? Sound off in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE