Back on June 20, 2017, Mobb Deep’s Prodigy suffered an untimely death inside a Las Vegas hospital. On the December 29 episode of REELZ, doctors got to the bottom of what caused the rap legend’s death.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Back on June 20, 2017, Mobb Deep’s Prodigy suffered an untimely death inside a Las Vegas hospital. On the December 29 episode of REELZ, doctors got to the bottom of what caused the rap legend’s death.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!