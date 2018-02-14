'Modern Family' Star Ed O’Neill Wants His Character To Be Killed Off The Show!

Ed has starred on the hit ABC show for the past eight seasons, and collected three Emmy nominations in the process.

The show is currently in its 9th season, and he is signed to do a tenth, but now there are talks of doing an eleventh season which Ed reportedly doesn’t want to be apart of.

“That’s the last thing Ed wants to do,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “He’s ready to retire.”

As a way of getting out of doing his character even further, the insider alleged that he wants them to kill Jay off, but do it in a really funny way.

“Ed’s loved doing the show, but he’s tired of the grind,” the insider explained. “He was ready to leave Modern Family after season 8. He’ll be 72 in April, and just wants to take a break.”