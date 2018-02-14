NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘Ready To Retire'

'Modern Family' Star Ed O’Neill Wants His Character To Be Killed Off The Show!

February 14, 2018 13:05PM

The 71-year-old's ‘tired of the grind’ & is ready to leave the long-running series.

Could Modern Family be losing one of its most important cast members?  Life & Style magazine is reporting that Ed O’Neill, who plays patriarch Jay Pritchett on the long-running series, is ‘ready to retire’ and wants his character killed off!  Click through for all the details. 

'Modern Family' Star Ed O’Neill Wants His Character To Be Killed Off The Show!

Back to intro
1/6
Ed has starred on the hit ABC show for the past eight seasons, and collected three Emmy nominations in the process.
The show is currently in its 9th season, and he is signed to do a tenth, but now there are talks of doing an eleventh season which Ed reportedly doesn’t want to be apart of.
“That’s the last thing Ed wants to do,” an insider revealed to Life & Style.  “He’s ready to retire.”
As a way of getting out of doing his character even further, the insider alleged that he wants them to kill Jay off, but do it in a really funny way.
“Ed’s loved doing the show, but he’s tired of the grind,” the insider explained.  “He was ready to leave Modern Family after season 8.  He’ll be 72 in April, and just wants to take a break.”
Would you watch Modern Family without Ed on it?  Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS