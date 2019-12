Photo credit: MEGA

"We haven’t planned anything for a wedding. I think we’ve both been so content in our relationship that it hasn’t been a priority in our lives. We like the idea of getting married one day but there’s no rush,” Shiva told Harper’s BAZAAR . “I don’t think I can look at anyone’s relationship and say I would like ours to be more like theirs. I like my relationship because of us – it just works for us and we are both so happy. It’s easy and effortless. I wouldn’t want to change anything about it.”