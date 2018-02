Miranda and Mohamed were introduced by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano, who Miranda is also accusing of sexual assault. She later took a meeting with Mohamed, the father of Bella, 21, and Gigi, 22.





“I thought this is a father who must be respectful," Miranda confessed. Mohamed has denied sexually assaulting or raping her.





The two allegedly met at an apartment in Los Angeles in March 2017. What Miranda thought was a business meeting turned out quite different. When she arrived, Mohamed "had two glasses of champagne out," Miranda said. "I sat on a couch facing him across the table. He said, 'Oh you’re so far, why don’t you sit closer?'"

When Miranda moved closer, the two began "talking about my career, and he was talking about his daughters," she explained. "Mohamed said he was headed to the airport to pick Gigi up, and that he was going to Paris with her.” He allegedly added, “‘Maybe I can take you with me?’" according to Miranda. "Then he started touching me, touching my leg and my face and he said I looked very pretty . . . and very young.”

Mohamed also allegedly “approaches young models over Instagram, sending them direct messages,” introducing himself as “the father of Gigi and Bella," sources told Page Six.