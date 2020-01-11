She continued, "I don’t think you ever think in terms of ‘We’re getting divorced.' You think in terms of ‘Am I going to be here in 15 years? Is this really going to sustain itself?’ Ultimately, it was like we are not functioning as two people that are going to be able to bring children into the world, be together at 45, we just don’t have that. I now know this was the right choice. And when you really start to doubt that and really not be able to see a future to sort of navigate the way out of the mess you’ve created, it’s just a general feeling that sort of overtakes you."