Check Out The Most Popular Memes Of 2017—Did Your Favorite Make The Cut?

The number one most-shared meme of 2017 was the "thinking man," aka English actor Kayode Ewumi from his mockumentary series #HoodDocumentary. The image is used to describe situations in which you feel you're being clever, but really you're not. For instance, "You can't ever fail the test, if you never take it."



Coming in at No. 2 is Salt Bae! Also known as Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, Salt Bae's meme involves him dramatically sprinkling seasoning on meat.



And who could forget Danielle Bregoli? Or better known as the "cash me ousside girl." Her meme was the third most-shared this year. The 14-year-old girl first appeared on the Dr. Phil show with her mother in 2016 and the internet fell in love. She first used her catchphrase when the audience started to laugh at her.



President Trump was the fourth most-shared meme of 2017, which features him holding a signed executive order, only it's the scribblings of a child.



In addition to the most popular memes, Tenor named the most-shared GIFs. At the top of the list was the "blinking man," aka video editor and podcaster Drew Scanlon. His reaction GIF is used when you want to express complete confusion along with subtle shock.