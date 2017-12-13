NEWS
Open side menu button
Open search bar button
Send us scoop form close button

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Best memes 2017 View Gallery
Cash Me Ousside

Check Out The Most Popular Memes Of 2017—Did Your Favorite Make The Cut?

December 13, 2017 11:19AM

Salt Bae killed it this year.

Gif keyboard provider Tenor recently compiled a list of the most-shared memes of 2017, and it’s a good one! Click through to see what the most popular memes of the year were, and which ones got snubbed.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Check Out The Most Popular Memes Of 2017—Did Your Favorite Make The Cut?

Close gallery popup button
Back to intro
1/6

The number one most-shared meme of 2017 was the "thinking man," aka English actor Kayode Ewumi from his mockumentary series #HoodDocumentary. The image is used to describe situations in which you feel you're being clever, but really you're not. For instance, "You can't ever fail the test, if you never take it."

Coming in at No. 2 is Salt Bae! Also known as Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, Salt Bae's meme involves him dramatically sprinkling seasoning on meat.

And who could forget Danielle Bregoli? Or better known as the "cash me ousside girl." Her meme was the third most-shared this year. The 14-year-old girl first appeared on the Dr. Phil show with her mother in 2016 and the internet fell in love. She first used her catchphrase when the audience started to laugh at her.

President Trump was the fourth most-shared meme of 2017, which features him holding a signed executive order, only it's the scribblings of a child.
 

In addition to the most popular memes, Tenor named the most-shared GIFs. At the top of the list was the "blinking man," aka video editor and podcaster Drew Scanlon. His reaction GIF is used when you want to express complete confusion along with subtle shock.

Did your favorite meme make the list? What were your favorite memes this year? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'Below Deck' Star Tanner Hints That Sparks Start To Fly When Rhylee Returns!
REALITY TV Tanner Sterback 'Below Deck' Rhylee's Return Interview Video
Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid & Answer More Juicy Questions!
REALITY TV Eva Marcille At BravoCon Bravolebrities Questions
'VPR' Stars Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent Talk Being 'Bridezillas' & Wedding Plans
COUPLES vpr-pp
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Thought Mold Was Making Her Sick, Not Pregnancy
BABIES Teddi Mellencamp Pregnancy Details PP
Watch! Jerry O’Connell & Alfonso Ribeiro Reveal Their Freakiest DMs
NEWS jerry-o-connel--pp
'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd Confirms Her Wedding Date
REALITY TV kelly-dodd
Brittany Cartwright Admits She's Having A Rough Time Coping With Pregnancy Rumors
BABIES vanderpump-rules
'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Confronts Ramona Singer Over 'Rude' Behavior
REALITY TV gizelle-pp