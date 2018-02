Taylor might need to make an epic clap back about Quincy now, as he just went in on her in a recent interview about her songwriting abilities and much more.

“We need more songs, man, f***ng songs, not hooks” Quincy exclaimed. Ouch!

He clearly isn’t having it, even though she has millions of fans who admire the “Blank Space” singer’s songwriting abilities. His response? “Whatever crumbles your cookie.”

When asked about what Taylor’s missing in order to have a better career, he still pulled no punches. “Knowing what you’re doing.”

Quincy isn’t exactly uneducated when it comes to discovering great talent. He produced several of Michael Jackson’s biggest albums and scored some of the biggest movies of all time. Clearly, Taylor won’t be added to his musical roster anytime soon.