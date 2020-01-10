My Name Is Earl star Ethan Suplee is unrecognizable after 200-pound weight loss! The actor spoke about his journey to becoming jacked in his new podcast called American Glutton.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
My Name Is Earl star Ethan Suplee is unrecognizable after 200-pound weight loss! The actor spoke about his journey to becoming jacked in his new podcast called American Glutton.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!