Naomi Watts Goes Makeup-Free As She Picks Her Sons Up From School

Although the couple is no longer together, they are still in unison when it comes to their parenting. They picked up their 10-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Sammy from school in New York City.

Ever the glamour girl, Naomi kept it chic yet casual in a gorgeous grey coat, paired with jeans and boots.

The 49-year-old actress looked simply smashing with no makeup on her face while remaining upbeat and happy with her two boys.

Liev followed suit with the casual look while bringing their family dog along for the trip.

Does this spotting mean there could be a rekindling between the two of them in the future?