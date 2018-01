Benjamin Millepied and their kids (6-year-old son Aleph and 10-month-old daughter Amalia) as she shielded herself from the warm sun as they all played on the beach. The actress looked like she was having the time of her life with her husbandand their kids (6-year-old sonand 10-month-old daughter) as she shielded herself from the warm sun as they all played on the beach.

The close-knit family, that’s rarely ever snapped apart , splashed around in the clear-blue water while the 36-year-old held her bouncing baby girl tightly.

Though Natalie and Benjamin ditched typical beach clothes, the two seemed as comfy (and warm) as could be as she covered up her svelte figure with a loose-fitting striped red and white dress while he sported black jeans, a grey t-shirt, and black and white sneakers. And Amalia matched her mother’s colors in an adorable striped hat!

Meanwhile, Aleph was perfectly dressed for the scene, wearing nothing but swim trucks as he dashed around in the water.

Natalie was also seen buying flowers to offer to the Yemanja, the Afro-Brazilian queen of the sea.

The family looked like they enjoyed every bit of their beach vacation, which included a delicious lunch spot.