While many on the east coast were shivering due to the freezing winter temperatures on New Years, Natalie Portman and her family spent their holiday on the beach under the hot Brazilian sun in Rio De Janeiro.

On Tuesday, Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepied and their kids, 6-year-old son Aleph and 10-month-old daughter Amalia, continued their vacation and checked out Parque Lage, a public park in Rio.

Natalie looked comfortable in a red and white striped sun dress for the outing, while her husband sported a palm tree patterned bathing suit, a white t-shirt and a camo hat.

The actress carried little Amalia, who sported a pink romper and a sun hat to protect her face, on her chest while Aleph walked beside his parents.

The family looked like they had an amazing time on the outin g, exploring the park and hiking through the rainforest.

On New Years Eve, they were snapped splashing around in the water and playing in the sand on a beach in Rio.