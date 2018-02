Natalie, 36, recently stepped out in a slicked-back hairdo paired with a leather jacket and looked just like Millie, 14!

The pair looks so much alike that the internet can't even handle it. Not to mention, Natalie looked even more like Millie when she was younger!

Both love to rock a good coat paired with their favorite sunglasses. And, of course, their signature short hairdo.

Both women also look lovely in a nice white dress!

Or polka dots. Natalie and Millie have both worn spotted gowns on the red carpet.

Natalie and Millie are also both partial to an all-black look.

They're also fans of cool white sunglasses coupled with comfortable streetwear.