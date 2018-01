And the two weren't alone as they were joined by a few friends for the adventure.

Natalie dressed casually for the outing, wearing loose denim jeans and a baggy blue sweater.

Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed their daughter last February, and are also parents to son Aleph, 6.

In 2016, Natalie spoke about how parenthood has changed her, and told The New York Time's T Magazine, “[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again."