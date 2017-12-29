NEWS
New Details!

Inside Naya Rivera's Custody Agreement After Refiling For Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

December 29, 2017 15:05PM

The 'Glee' actress has a two-year-old son, Josey, with her estranged husband.

Naya Rivera filed for divorce from Ryan Dorsey for the second time in early December, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She had first filed last November, but later dismissed the paperwork. Now, more details are being disclosed regarding their split, and how they plan to move forward raising their two-year-old son, Josey.

Last year when the 30-year-old initially filed, she sought primary physical custody of their son and offered Ryan visitation.
However, this time around, the actress, according to The Blast, agreed upon joint legal and physical custody of their son.
Ryan, 33, also agreed to speak with Naya about “all major decisions related to the child’s health, education, and welfare.”
Prior to Naya's divorce announcement, she was arrested over a domestic dispute with Ryan, who ended up calling 911 during the dramatic ordeal. “What’s going on there?” the operator asked Ryan. “I just need a police officer,” he responded in a panic.
“My wife’s out of control. She’s getting physical,” the 34-year-old continued. Ryan later provided cops with footage he captured of the incident. It turns out however that Naya listed their separation date as November 24, which is a day before the incident occurred.
Naya ended up being arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, though she was released on $1,000 bond. What are your thoughts on her custody agreement? Let us know in the comments section.

