Inside Naya Rivera's Custody Agreement After Refiling For Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

Last year when the 30-year-old initially filed, she sought primary physical custody of their son and offered Ryan visitation.

However, this time around, the actress, according to The Blast, agreed upon joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Ryan, 33, also agreed to speak with Naya about “all major decisions related to the child’s health, education, and welfare.”

Prior to Naya's divorce announcement, she was arrested over a domestic dispute with Ryan , who ended up calling 911 during the dramatic ordeal. “What’s going on there?” the operator asked Ryan. “I just need a police officer,” he responded in a panic.

“My wife’s out of control. She’s getting physical,” the 34-year-old continued. Ryan later provided cops with footage he captured of the incident. It turns out however that Naya listed their separation date as November 24, which is a day before the incident occurred.