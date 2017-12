The 44-year-old looked handsome in all white, while his husband opted for blue shorts and a red shirt, accessorizing with a star-studded backpack.

The family stopped by a local park to meet up with some friends who also had children, and they had a play date for the little ones.

Neil and David got engaged in 2011, after dating since 2004, following the passage of New York’s Marriage Equality Act.



At the time, Neil tweeted, "Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the ‘n’ and ‘d’ in ‘husband.'"

Meanwhile, Neil is not only an amazing actor, he's an author too, and wrote a children's book recently titled 'The Magic Misfits,' which was his first time writing for kids. He called the book a type of "escape from reality."