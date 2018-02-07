NeNe Leakes Struggling With Husband Gregg's Major Health Crisis

The end of Sunday night’s episode left NeNe in tears, as she found out his doctors were taking her husband in for a minor surgery test to see if he had a blockage due to the low heart rate.

“I heard his voice on the phone and I knew that he was afraid,” NeNe said as she bolted to be by Gregg’s side. “Like, ‘If this is the last time that I’m going to see anybody, I need to see my wife.’ … Everything was just kind of going really left.”

“Oh my God, what if Gregg doesn’t come home?” she pondered. “What will they find? Is this something that Gregg’s not telling me? I can’t even imagine Gregg not walking on this earth. I can’t do this. Gregg has to get better.”

NeNe did everything she could to get Gregg back on his feet. "It was hard for me because I’m not a real nurse. I’m not a caretaker really- I’m not good,” she said. “Gregg is good at taking care of me, but I’m not that good. So what I do is, ‘Set the alarm in your phone and take your medicine every three to four hours.’ I can give a lot of hugs and stuff.”

about his health on Live with Kelly & Ryan Tuesday. "He's doing great, he's doing so good," she said as he watched from the front row. "He had gotten sick for a little while, but Gregg is doing good. I'm just trying to monitor his diet. I mean, he eats everything."

NeNe and Gregg’s relationship has had its own set of issues outside of his health problems, as they divorced in 2011 after several years of marriage only to reunite and remarry in 2013. Here’s hoping that it’s smooth sailing moving forward for both their marriage and his health.