Reality Blurred
NeNe Leakes Struggling With Husband Gregg's Major Health Crisis
He was hospitalized late last year due to heart issues.
NeNe Leakes is known for getting into some major drama with her fellow cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but what she has been dealing with at home makes all of that seem like nothing. On the most recent RHOA episode, it was revealed that her husband, Gregg, landed in the hospital for a “dangerously low” heart rate, which caused her to go into an absolute panic. How has he been doing since his hospital visit? Click through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!