Amy Duggar’s life has certainly changed in the past ten years! The former Counting On star joked on Instagram about how her nights used to be spent out at the club until 2 a.m. and now she’s feeding her son Daxton Ryan at that time.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Amy Duggar’s life has certainly changed in the past ten years! The former Counting On star joked on Instagram about how her nights used to be spent out at the club until 2 a.m. and now she’s feeding her son Daxton Ryan at that time.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!