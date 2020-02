Photo credit: Demi-Leigh Tebow Instagram

On January 20, Tim and Demi-Leigh got married during an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The couple exchanged handwritten vows during the 30-minute long ceremony, according to People. The former football star said he put off writing his vows until the night before. “I want the vows to be perfect,” he confessed. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”