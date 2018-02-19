Major PDA
Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Get Super Touchy As They Party Together In Las Vegas
Are the singer and the 'Pitch Perfect 2' star dating?
New couple alert? Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have been hanging out a lot lately, and recently the two sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting SUPER touchy during a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. Click through our gallery for the photos and all the details on their new relationship!
