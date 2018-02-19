COUPLES
Major PDA

Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Get Super Touchy As They Party Together In Las Vegas

Are the singer and the 'Pitch Perfect 2' star dating?

New couple alert? Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have been hanging out a lot lately, and recently the two sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting SUPER touchy during a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. Click through our gallery for the photos and all the details on their new relationship!

Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Get Super Touchy As They Party Together In Las Vegas

Are Niall and Hailee dating? The singer and actress sure looked like they were during Sunday night's Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas.
The pair attended the show together, and were super touchy throughout the night, dancing on each other, laughing and having fun.
Fans captured footage of the two enjoying the show together, and in one video Hailee is even seen wrapping her hands around the "Slow Hands" singer's neck!
After the concert, the fun apparently continued at a night club! A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two spent time together at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas, where they "sat together at a stage table with a few friends taking in a DJ set by Diplo and sipping on Absolut Elyx cocktails."
The 24-year-old and Hailee grew close after both performing at the Jingle Ball Tour back in December.
And the pair first sparked rumors that they were more than friends when the actress shared an adorable Instagram video of Niall serenading her backstage at one of the shows. "We're fighting so he came to serenade me," she said to her followers in the video.
And Niall even posted a sweet message to Hailee on her birthday back in December. "Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails," he wrote.
Niall's already met the Pitch Perfect 2 star's family! He attended Hailee's brother Griffin's birthday party.
Do you think Niall and Hailee would make a cute couple? Let us know in the comment section.

