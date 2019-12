Photo credit: RMV/Shutterstock

Nicki also took a moment to open up about the dangers of drug abuse and mental health. "It's so important that we don't pass judgement so that people don't feel ashamed to speak up and ask for help," she said. "It's so important we talk about mental health, it is, because people are dying because they don't want to express how miserable they are and how much they are suffering, so they'd rather medicate themselves."