I thought people had to be nice to you on your birthday? Last night I got roasted. Hard. And I loved every bit of it. One at a time each person told their favorite embarrassing “Nina” Story. Guess that’s what happens when you invite your family and loved ones... they have stories. I haven’t laughed harder in my entire life. #29andFeelinFine 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:48am PST