Noah Centineo is revisiting comments he previously made about his sobriety. The To All The Boys I Loved Before star revealed that he hasn’t cut out alcohol from his life completely.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Noah Centineo is revisiting comments he previously made about his sobriety. The To All The Boys I Loved Before star revealed that he hasn’t cut out alcohol from his life completely.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!