Photo credit: Shutterstock







On Tuesday, January 7, the single mother shared a rare photo of her octuplets all grown up. “While Aidan was sitting, distracted with sensory exploration in the dirt, I snapped a quick picture of all the little kids together,” the reality star captioned the snap of her kids. “This is a rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are!”







What are your thoughts on Octomom's tribute? Sound off in the comments.