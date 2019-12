Photo credit: shutterstock

The YouTuber also admitted that while “terrified” to film, she felt that it was necessary in order to start the next chapter of her life. “This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life, not trying to be in a selfish way. It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because it’s not the point of this, ” Olivia explained.