All Real
Olivia Munn Denies She Got Plastic Surgery On Her Lips
Her smackers looked a lot more plump at an awards show this week.
Actress Olivia Munn got her millions of followers buzzing about the size of her lips when photos emerged of her at a recent event. Several users pointed out just how much larger they were, leading some to believe she got plastic surgery! The former Daily Show correspondent cleared up any rumors on her Instagram account on Tuesday, denying that her lips were anything but the ones she was born with.
