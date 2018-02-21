NEWS
Olivia Munn Denies She Got Plastic Surgery On Her Lips

February 21, 2018 16:41PM

Her smackers looked a lot more plump at an awards show this week.

Actress Olivia Munn got her millions of followers buzzing about the size of her lips when photos emerged of her at a recent event.  Several users pointed out just how much larger they were, leading some to believe she got plastic surgery! The former Daily Show correspondent  cleared up any rumors on her Instagram account on Tuesday, denying that her lips were anything but the ones she was born with.  

Olivia Munn Denies She Got Plastic Surgery On Her Lips

Olivia looked lovely in yellow at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway to Red Carpet event in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon. 
She posted some of the photos on her Instagram, where her followers were quick to take notice of how plump her lips looked!  
"Did you get lip injections & botox? Please no, you're so beautiful naturally,” and "What did you do to your face?” were just some of the questions her followers asked her regarding her larger than normal smackers.
Olivia put those rumors to rest in an Instagram story that she posted Tuesday night, captioning it, "On my way to the airport so I gotta…bring down my makeup.”
In the short clip, she can be seen wiping away her glossy lipstick, revealing her lips looking less plump from the afternoon before, and more like how they were when she went to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.
Do you think Olivia got plastic surgery, or was this more of a makeup trick? Sound off in the comments! 

