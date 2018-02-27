OK! Exclusive
Olivia Munn Feels Lonely As Ex Aaron Rogers Flaunts New Romance With Danica Patrick
The former couple were together for three years before breaking up last spring.
Actress Olivia Munn went through some major heartbreak in 2017, as her relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers came to an end in the spring. Shortly before the year ended, he began a new relationship with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, which in an OK! Exclusive has left Olivia feeling very lonely and wondering if she will ever make a long-term relationship work. Click through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!