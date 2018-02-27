COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
OK! Exclusive

Olivia Munn Feels Lonely As Ex Aaron Rogers Flaunts New Romance With Danica Patrick

February 27, 2018 9:04AM

The former couple were together for three years before breaking up last spring.

Actress Olivia Munn went through some major heartbreak in 2017, as her relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers came to an end in the spring. Shortly before the year ended, he began a new relationship with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, which in an OK! Exclusive has left Olivia feeling very lonely and wondering if she will ever make a long-term relationship work. Click through for all the details.  

Olivia Munn Feels Lonely As Ex Aaron Rogers Flaunts New Romance With Danica Patrick

Back to intro
1/6
Olivia and Aaron started dating back in 2014, which during that time it was reported that she took a backseat to her career for him as she cheered on her man from the sidelines.
After they broke up last April, her career had some catching up to do. Now, she has a ton of projects lined up, but sources are saying she’s having a problem rekindling her love life after such a tough breakup with Aaron.
"It hurts her that Aaron is parading Danica Patrick around,” claimed an insider. “Olivia really thought he was the one for her.”
“She’s trying to stay positive, but her friends are all married, and her bestie, Eva Longoria, is having a baby,” the insider revealed.  “She feels left out.”
Even a rumored dinner date with Chris Pratt went nowhere for her. “She liked him, but he wasn’t into anything more. Olivia’s starting to fear she doesn’t have what it takes for a long-term relationship.  That’s ridiculous, but her friends are worried her self-confidence is low,” the insider concluded. 
Do you think Olivia will ever find love again?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE