The 37-year-old actress has always been quite candid on her Instagram, including that time when she shared that her masseuse mistook her for being pregnant

Over the weekend was no exception, when she shared a text exchange with Anna, whose ex Chris she’s rumored to be dating. Bold move!

But first, she posted a series of stories that addressed the rumor and the idea that the two actresses might be feuding. Beginning with, “Not every woman is scorned and exit after a breakup.”

The Newsroom star, who last year broke up with her ex Aaron Rodgers , continued, “Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex.”

She followed that with, “So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong.”

“Women respect and love each other a lot more than some may think.”

She lightened the moment by including, “Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisvia, Olipratt.”

Then she shared a screen shot of the text exchange with the Mom actress, in which she wrote, “Since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth.”

Anna immediately responded with, ““Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f***ing crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon.” Wow!