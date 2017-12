The actress took to Instagram to write about her awkward encounter at the spa where a masseuse pointed to her stomach and said, “Baby?”

Oops! The 37-year-old politely responded, “Ummmm no baby in my belly.”

How uncomfortable! The X-Men: Apocalypse star just recently showed off her stunning abs when she announced the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations just a few weeks ago.

But after enjoying a delicious holiday feast with Eva, Olivia admitted she might have added on some pounds. So she wrote, “I guess I’ll start my New Year’s diet today.”