Really?!
P.Diddy Reveals Shocking Engagement News After Ringing In The New Year With Cassie
The mogul has been dating the singer for over several years.
Does Cassie have something to tell fans? P. Diddy stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show this week and revealed a surprise no one was expecting. Amid constant rumors that he and Cassie, who he’s been dating for overall several years, are engaged, Diddy’s revelation was a hot topic.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!